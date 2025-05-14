Jalpaiguri Residents Voluntarily Part With Land For India-Bangladesh Border Fencing

Jalpaiguri: The work on erecting barbed wires along the India-Bangladesh border that was stalled for over 75 years has now been completed in a month. So long, the Border Security Force (BSF) had been facing hurdles due to various reasons, primarily legal tangles over land acquisition.

However, after the change of government in Bangladesh and the recent India-Pakistan conflict, panic gripped the residents living along the border and they readily came forward to surrender their land for barbed fencing. So long, pillars had only been set up in various areas of the border but the barbed wire had not been laid.

Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh, India-Bangladesh relations have hit a bottom, increasing concerns of the Indians of the border areas. Even though an interim government led by Mohammad Yunus came to power in Bangladesh, their relations with Delhi have not improved much and unfenced border areas remained unprotected. The fear of infiltration of miscreants from across the border intensified resulting which, a high alert was issued on the India-Bangladesh border since August last year.

Meanwhile, the situation created after the brutal killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam on April 22 has mounted tension on the India-Pakistan border. Indians living in the border areas thus do not want to keep the border unprotected. They want the area to be secured by installing barbed wire at the earliest and have given their consent. In the last one month, the BSF and the district administration have resolved the problem of land dispute on about 90 percent of the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

The Jalpaiguri district administration and the BSF are happy that the residents of the border area are co-operating in this long-pending issue.

The stretches of Jalpaiguri-Cooch Behar to Dinajpur-Malda are unfenced. In some places, there are legal complications over land, and elsewhere, work is stalled due to rivers or tea gardens. The BSF has been trying to install a fence on the 19-kilometre border in Jalpaiguri for many years.

Nearly 54 people in Daikhata village of Dakshin Berubari gram panchayat on the India-Bangladesh border in Jalpaiguri, 90 people in Manikganj and people from Burirjot, Pathanpara, Santalpara and surrounding areas have given consent to give land for barbed wire fence. Till now, consent has been received for fencing 11 kilometres out of the 19 kilometres of unfenced stretch of Dakshin Berubari gram panchayat. It is learnt from BDO sources that consent will be received for the remaining areas within this month.

BSF Siliguri Sector DIG PK Singh said, "People living near the India-Bangladesh border are giving consent to fence the areas with barbed wire. We have held repeated meetings with the villagers along with the district administration. The fencing will start very soon."

India-Bangladesh Border Defence Committee member Sarada Prasad Das said, "We have 19 kilometres of unprotected border here. Of that, 11 kilometres of land is no longer a problem. We have never said that the people residing near the border don't want to give up land. This is completely wrong. They are the ones who want a barbed wire fence but due to administrative lacuna, the fencing was not done. Earlier, pillars were built but the barbed wire fence was not erected. Recently, a lot of people in the border area have given their consent to put up barbed wire fence. We want the administration to provide compensation and put up a barbed wire fence on the border very soon."

He further said, "We always want to be safe. And now after 'Operation Sindoor', there is no question about it as residents are scared. There is no guarantee that Bangladeshi soil will not be used to launch terror attack. If there is a barbed wire fence, the border will be safe."

BDO Mihir Karmakar of Sadar Block, Jalpaiguri, said that meetings were repeatedly held with the BSF about the border area. "We have agreed to convince the people of the border area and they are giving consent letters for the barbed wire fencing. In the current situation, residents on the border want to keep themselves safe. We held several meetings in the last four months and almost everything has been completed this month. Some parts are still left and we are hopeful that we will get all the land by next week."

Former Jalpaiguri MLA and border area resident Gobinda Roy said that people of the border areas have agreed to give land for fencing but the compensation has not been paid yet.

According to Deepak Roy, a resident of Dakshin Berubari in Jalpaiguri district on the India-Bangladesh border, "We are in a bad situation and want the government to speed up work. If the fencing is done quickly, it will be better for us. We have already given land but don't know when the fencing will be done."

Echoing the same, Dayanand Roy, a resident of Burirjot Chhaygharia Para in Dakshin Berubari, said, "I don't know why the fencing is not being done though the survey has been completed."