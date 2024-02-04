Jalandhar Police Arrest Gangster Jaspreet Singh Along With Three Henchmen

Jalandhar (Punjab): Jalandhar City Police arrested a gangster along with his three accomplices, officials said on Sunday. The arrested gangster has been identified as Jaspreet Singh (38) alias Jassa Harike, a resident of village Harike, Tarn Taran district, police officials said.

They said that three weapons and about 14 cartridges had been recovered from the accused. "A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered against Jaspreet Singh," police officials added.

CIA staff in-charge Surinder Singh Kamboj said the accused used to order weapons and heroin from Pakistan through drones. "After which, Jaspreet Singh and his aides used to supply it all over Punjab. For this purpose, the gangster came here. Acting on a tip-off, we arrested his three aides and then apprehended Jaspreet Singh," said Kamboj.

According to Kamboj, the police will present the accused in the court and take them on remand.

According to sources, a fortnight ago 35-year-old Sukhpreet Singh was shot dead in the fields in daylight in Tarn Taran. Police registered a case against terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike in the case of Sukhpreet's murder. Sukhpreet was Jaspreet Singh's cousin.

Police said they arrested In this case, Landa along with his accomplices Harike, Gurpreet Singh, Mithu Maradi Singh and Sukhmanpreet Singh. It is understood that the accused were arrested near Kapurthala.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Jaspreet Singh and Lakhbir used to work together but later parted ways following a dispute.

According to police sources, Jaspreet Singh was associated with "Pakistani smugglers" for a long time. "He also used to bring arms, heroin and other goods from Pakistan. Over 15 cases have been registered against Jaspreet Singh in Punjab under the Arms Act, NDPS Act," police sources added.