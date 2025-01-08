Jal Shakti Minister Reviews Swachh Bharat Progress In Karnataka, Haryana

New Delhi: Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Tuesday conducted comprehensive review meetings of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) for Karnataka and Haryana, charting the way forward for rural sanitation and waste management. The review meetings assessed the progress made by the two states in the 2024-25 financial year.

In his address, Patil lauded the states for their progress in achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus Model Village status, noting that 37 per cent of Haryana’s villages and 18 per cent of Karnataka’s villages had been declared ODF-Plus Model. However, he emphasised the need to address the remaining gaps.

“Both Haryana and Karnataka must strive to become regional leaders in achieving the Swachh Bharat Mission goals. Sustaining these achievements and driving targeted interventions will ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for rural communities,” Patil said. Of Haryana’s 6,619 villages, 97 per cent (6,419) have been declared ODF-Plus, with 2,500 villages achieving the ODF-Plus Model status. Of these, 1,855 villages have also been verified.

The state has achieved 76 per cent Greywater Management (GWM) coverage in its villages and implemented solid waste management in 65 per cent of villages. Additionally, Haryana has reported 100 per cent access to and usage of toilets, according to an official statement issued by the ministry.

Efforts are on to ensure the functionality of the Solid Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) assets and to conduct ground truthing to verify progress. At the meeting, Patil urged Haryana to intensify its efforts to address gaps in the waste management systems. Karnataka has also made notable advancements, declaring 4,873 villages as ODF-Plus Model, with 99.3 per cent of its villages managing solid waste effectively.

Karnataka has linked 1,905 villages to Faecal Sludge Management (FSM) systems. With a target of achieving ODF-Plus Model status for all 26,484 villages by March 2025, the state is on track to make significant progress, the statement said. Acknowledging Karnataka’s efforts, Patil encouraged the state to sustain its momentum by expanding FSM coverage and enhancing greywater and plastic waste management.