Jal Shakti Minister Launches Nationwide Rural Sanitation Survey

New Delhi: Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil on Thursday launched Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) 2025, a nationwide rural sanitation survey by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS).

Speaking at the event, Patil reiterated the importance of "measuring to manage", a principle that underpins the impact of flagship programmes. He urged all states and Union Territories (UTs) to continue sharing their innovations and best practices, and noted that Swachhata (cleanliness) is not a one-time goal, but a continuous journey.

"As we work towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India), sanitation must remain a sustained, people-led effort powered by true Jan Bhagidari (people's participation)," he said.

Minister of State of Jal Shakti and Railways V Somanna said SSG is not merely a survey but also a national validation exercise and a powerful tool to rank states and districts on their rural sanitation performance.

DDWS Secretary Ashok K K Meena said SSG 2025 is anchored in Swachh Bharat Mission -- Grameen, SBM(G) Phase 2 to ensure the success of this massive endeavour.