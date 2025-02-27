ETV Bharat / bharat

Jal Jeevan Mission: Kerala, Jharkhand, Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Struggle To Meet JMM Targets

New Delhi: While most of the states and Union Territories have seen successful implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Kerala are lagging far behind in providing functional tap water supply to the rural households under the ambitious project of the central government.

The Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019, with an aim to provide functional household tap connection to every rural household by 2024.

So far, the Jal Shakti Ministry has been successful in providing tap water connections to more than 15.45 crore (79.79 percent) rural households out of 19.36 crore rural households. Initially, only 3.23 crore (17 percent) rural households had tap water connections.

Slow Progress In Five States

According to latest government data, five major states have achieved less than 70 percent tap water connection in rural households. Madhya Pradesh accounts for 67.28 percent tap connections, Rajasthan 55.36 percent, West Bengal 54.48 percent, Jharkhand 54.66 percent, while Kerala is at bottom with 54.25 percent tap water supply to rural households.

"Long gestation period of multi-village schemes, presence of contaminants in groundwater, lack of dependable groundwater sources in drought-prone and desert areas, terrain challenges in hilly and forest areas, nationwide Covid-19 pandemic, consequent lockdown, and other factors substantially affected the pace of implementation of JJM in these States," the Ministry informed a parliamentary panel.

States/UTs With 100% Implementation

States and Union Territories like Haryana, Gujarat, Telangana, Goa, Puducherry, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have achieved 100 percent coverage of all the rural households with functional tap water connections.

On the other hand, Bihar, Ladakh and Uttarakhand have been successful in providing functional tap water supply in more than 95 percent households.

Steps Taken To Improve Position

According to the Jal Shakti Ministry, several steps have been taken to expedite the works in majority of the states. Apart from joint discussion and finalisation of annual action plan (AAP) of states and UTs, regular review of implementation, organising workshops, conferences, webinars for capacity building and knowledge sharing, field visits by multi-disciplinary team to provide technical support, regular review meetings at highest level for executing agencies and Gram Panchayat and other stakeholders and provision for professional manpower augmentation at different levels including project management units, is being ensured.

"The Department has already nominated state and UT-wise area officers who are addressing the day-to-day issues being faced by the respective states. Further, the Department has also nominated a nodal Officer for coordinating with Central nodal Ministries, Departments, agencies to facilitate the states in obtaining statutory and other clearances. In addition to this, State Programme Management Units (SPMUs) and District Programme Management Units (DPMUs) have been set up to bridge the gap in the availability of technical skill sets and of HR for programme management, a network of Civil Society Organizations working in the water sector, the Rural WASH Partner Forum, has also been set up to extend support to states for time-bound implementation of the initiative," the Ministry said.

"States are equal partners in successful implementation of the scheme. Specific problems in each of the states which are lagging behind, need to be examined. The Committee, therefore, recommended the Department to look into the state-specific problems and devise suitable measures to fast track implementation of JJM to realise the objectives at the earliest," the Ministry added.