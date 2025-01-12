Jaishankar To Represent India At Donald Trump's Swearing-In As US President

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the government at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, the external affairs ministry said on Sunday.

“On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the Swearing-In Ceremony of President-Elect Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America,” a statement by the ministry read.

The ministry said that Jaishankar will also meet with the representatives of the Trump administration during the visit.

"EAM will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming Administration, as also some other dignitaries visiting the US on that occasion," the MEA added.