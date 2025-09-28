ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaishankar Slams Pakistan At UNGA, Calls It ‘Epicentre Of Global Terrorism’

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Saturday. ( IANS )

New York: India has confronted the challenge of terrorism since its independence, with a neighbour that is an “epicentre of global terrorism”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, in a sharp attack on Pakistan.

In his address to the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar said that the most recent example of Pakistan's cross-border barbarism was the Pahalgam attack.

Jaishankar began his address to world leaders from the UNGA podium with the salutation “Namaskar from the people of Bharat.”

He said that for decades now, major international terrorist attacks have been traced back to that one country, a clear reference to Pakistan.

"India has confronted the challenge of terrorism since independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism,” he said, amid applause from those present in the UNGA hall.

He added that the UN's designated lists of terrorists are replete with Pakistani nationals.