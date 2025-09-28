Jaishankar Slams Pakistan At UNGA, Calls It ‘Epicentre Of Global Terrorism’
In his address to the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar said that the most recent example of Pakistan's cross-border barbarism was the Pahalgam attack.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 12:14 AM IST
New York: India has confronted the challenge of terrorism since its independence, with a neighbour that is an “epicentre of global terrorism”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, in a sharp attack on Pakistan.
In his address to the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar said that the most recent example of Pakistan's cross-border barbarism was the Pahalgam attack.
Jaishankar began his address to world leaders from the UNGA podium with the salutation “Namaskar from the people of Bharat.”
He said that for decades now, major international terrorist attacks have been traced back to that one country, a clear reference to Pakistan.
"India has confronted the challenge of terrorism since independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism,” he said, amid applause from those present in the UNGA hall.
He added that the UN's designated lists of terrorists are replete with Pakistani nationals.
"The most recent example of its cross-border barbarism was the murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April this year," he said.
"India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organisers and perpetrators to justice,” Jaishankar said, stating that those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find out that it comes back to "bite them".
He also stated that "Bharat will always maintain its freedom of choice and will always be the voice of the Global South."
