Jaishankar Meets US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held talks with US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor amid continuing strains in the relations over Washington's imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports. Gor, accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, is on a six-day visit to New Delhi, days after the Senate confirmed his appointment as the US envoy to India.

"Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance," Jaishankar said on social media.

"Wish him the best for his new responsibility," he said. The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.