Jaishankar Meets UN Secretary General's Special Envoy On Myanmar, Discusses Border Stability

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UN secretary general's special envoy Julie Bishop on Tuesday held talks focusing on the fast-unfolding situation in Myanmar.

Bishop is currently on a visit to India. In April last year, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Bishop as his special envoy on Myanmar.

"Glad to meet UN Special Envoy of the SG on Myanmar, Julie Bishop this evening in Delhi," Jaishakar said on 'X'. "Discussed our border stability, refugee situation, trans-national crime out of Myanmar and providing economic support. Exchanged views on the political situation," he said.