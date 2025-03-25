ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaishankar Meets UN Secretary General's Special Envoy On Myanmar, Discusses Border Stability

EAM S Jaishankar held talks focused on the situation in Myanmar with the UN Secretary General's special envoy, Julie Bishop.

EAM S Jaishankar held talks focused on the situation in Myanmar with the UN Secretary General's special envoy, Julie Bishop.
File Photo:EAM S Jaishankar (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 10:49 PM IST

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UN secretary general's special envoy Julie Bishop on Tuesday held talks focusing on the fast-unfolding situation in Myanmar.

Bishop is currently on a visit to India. In April last year, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Bishop as his special envoy on Myanmar.

"Glad to meet UN Special Envoy of the SG on Myanmar, Julie Bishop this evening in Delhi," Jaishakar said on 'X'. "Discussed our border stability, refugee situation, trans-national crime out of Myanmar and providing economic support. Exchanged views on the political situation," he said.

Myanmar has been witnessing widespread violent protests demanding the restoration of democracy since the military seized power in the coup on February 1, 2021. The resistance forces have already captured many key trading points along the borders with India, China and Bangladesh.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours, and it shares a 1,640 kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

In view of the violence and instability in the border areas of Myanmar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in January announced a plan to fence the border.

