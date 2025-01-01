ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaishankar Meets Qatar PM, Reviews Bilateral Cooperation

EAM S Jaishankar met with Qatari PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and held a productive review of bilateral cooperation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Doha: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and held a productive review of bilateral cooperation and also discussed recent regional and global developments.

It was this year's first diplomatic engagement of Jaishankar, who arrived here on December 30 on a three-day visit. "Delighted to meet PM and FM @MBA_AlThani_ in Doha today. My first diplomatic engagement in 2025. A productive review of our bilateral cooperation. Also a wide-ranging discussion on recent regional and global developments," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

His visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of bilateral relations, including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural and people-to-people, as well as the regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release earlier.

