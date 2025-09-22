ETV Bharat / bharat

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Meets Philippine Counterpart Tess Lazaro On UNGA Sidelines

The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in the UN and the Indo-Pacific region.

File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (ANI)
By PTI

Published : September 22, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST

New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met with his Philippine counterpart Tess Lazaro here and discussed bilateral cooperation in the UN and the Indo-Pacific region.

Jaishankar, who arrived in New York on Sunday for the high-level UN General Assembly meeting, said he was pleased to meet Lazaro on the sidelines of the UNGA.

"We followed up on the recent State Visit of President @bongbongmarcos to India. Also discussed our cooperation in the UN and the Indo-Pacific region," Jaishankar said on social media.

Lazaro said her discussion with Jaishankar "reaffirms our 2 countries’ commitment as Strategic Partners to actively develop cooperation in political, defence and security, the maritime domain, etc."

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos last month visited India for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top officials to boost cooperation in defence, trade and investment, agriculture, tourism, and the pharmaceutical industry.

