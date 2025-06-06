ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaishankar Meets Foreign Ministers Of Four Central Asian Countries

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterparts from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic here on Thursday and discussed ways to further boost India's cooperation with these Central Asian countries. The issue of terrorism also figured in their discussions.

In a series of posts on X, Jaishankar shared the broad contours of his meetings.

"Delighted to meet FM Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan. A warm exchange on deepening our cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, connectivity, health and energy sectors. Welcoming his strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Jaishankar said.

He also shared some photos from the meeting, which took place at Hyderabad House.

India is hosting the fourth edition of the Central Asia Dialogue to forge a closer, wider and stronger partnership with the region, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.