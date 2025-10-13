ETV Bharat / bharat

'We Seek To De-Risk International Economy': Jaishankar At Meeting With Canadian FM Anita Anand

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that India-Canada bilateral relations have been steadily progressing in the last few months and work is on to restore and reinvigorate the mechanisms necessary to advance the partnership.

Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, who arrived in Delhi on Sunday. "Our meeting today continues the constructive conversations that we have been having since our telephone call on May 26," he said.

The Minister said India views Canada as a complementary economy and an open society, with diversity and pluralism, which is the foundation for a close, sustainable and long-term cooperation between the two nations.

Ambitious Roadmap To Advance Partnerships: Jaishankar

"Minister, let me also say that both sides for our meeting today have prepared an ambitious roadmap to advance our cooperation in various domains, including trade, investment, agriculture, science and technology, civil nuclear collaboration, Artificial Intelligence (AI), critical minerals, and energy. I am glad that the two High Commissioners have assumed their responsibilities in our respective capitals and are part of today's meeting. This is our High Commissioner with whom you have spoken," he said.

Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pointed out during his meeting with Prime Minister Carney in Kananaskis that India's approach is to move forward with a positive mindset. "This morning you have met the Prime Minister, you have heard from him personally about our vision of cooperation and how best to realise it. I should also take note of the fact that our National Security Advisers and their teams had a productive meeting on September 18 in New Delhi, which was an important first step towards enhancing our security cooperation. Our Foreign Ministries, at the level of Secretary and Deputy Minister, also met on September 19 to review the overall relationship. Our Trade Ministers spoke very recently, actually on October 11.

Jaishankar Calls For Stronger Pacts

Jaishankar said as Foreign Ministers their responsibility should be to deliver on the expectations of the PMs and interests of the people of India and Canada. "Our responsibility as Foreign Ministers is to shepherd the process of rebuilding our cooperation and to ensure that it delivers on the expectation of our Prime Ministers and the interests of our people. It means not only taking initiatives in our particular jurisdiction but to monitor and integrate interactions across the entire breadth of the government. I look forward to doing so, working closely with you," he said.