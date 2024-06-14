Jaish-e-Mohammed Threatens to Blow up Ayodhya Ram Temple; Security Beefed up

Lucknow : Amidst the news of opening of NSG commando center in Ayodhya, terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed has purportedly threatened to blow up Ram temple. An audio linked to the terrorist organization is going viral on social media. ETV Bharat does not confirm the authenticity of this audio. Following this, central agencies including Uttar Pradesh Police and ATS (anti-terror squad) have become alert. While security has also been increased in Ayodhya.

As per the purported audio, the terrorist organisation is spewing venom on Ram Janmabhoomi. A terrorist has allegedly said that their mosque has been demolished and a temple has been built, now it will be blown up with a bomb. The terrorist has said that three of their companions have been sacrificed and now this temple will have to be demolished.

Security of Ayodhya including Ram Mandir has been increased. Since 2005, Jaish has been continuously spewing venom about Ramjanmabhoomi. This terrorist organization had also issued threats ahead of Pran Pratishtha. However, no official statement has come out from the UP Police on this yet.

Amidst this, the Union Home Ministry is preparing a proposal to open a National Security Guard centre. At present, battalions of UPSSF, ATS and PAC are deployed in Ayodhya. According to sources, since the construction of Ram temple, due to the increasing crowd of Ram devotees from the country and abroad and VVIP movement, the state and central governments are sensitive about the security of Ayodhya.

This is the reason why the responsibility of security of Ram temple in Ayodhya was given to UP Special Security Force (UPSSF). Apart from this, a unit of UP ATS has also been deployed here. Now the central government has decided to open an NSG center. According to sources, many officers of the NSG headquarters have camped in Ayodhya and tested the security arrangements here. They have submitted a report to the Home Ministry, in which it has been recommended to open an NSG center in Ayodhya city. However, the Home Ministry is still considering it.

People have not yet forgotten the terrorist attack by Lashkar in 2005. In early January this year, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannu had released a video and incited people. About the consecration, Pannu said that Muslims should oppose it. While this month, intelligence agencies had received an alert of terrorist attack on leaders and officers. After which the security of Ayodhya was tightened. On the 29th, a teenager in Kushinagar had threatened to blow up the Ram temple.