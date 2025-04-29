Jairam Ramesh Urges Centre To Convene Special Session On Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said the Centre should convene a special session of Parliament at the earliest to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The Union Government should heed the call of the Leaders of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and convene a special session of the Parliament at the earliest," he wrote on X.

Referring to a resolution on Pakistan, unanimously passed by both houses of the Parliament on February 22, 1994, he said, "The time has come to reiterate, renew, and refresh it - and more."

The resolution reads, "The house notes with deep concern Pakistan's role in imparting training to the terrorist in camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, the supply of weapons and funds, assistance in infiltration of trained militants, including foreign mercenaries into Jammu and Kashmir with the avowed purpose of creating disorder, disharmony and subversion; and reiterates that the militants trained in Pakistan are indulging in murder loot and other heinous crimes against the people, taking them hostage and creating an atmosphere of terror."

The house firmly declared Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India, and any attempts to separate it will be thwarted by all necessary means.

The House further demanded that Pakistan vacate the land it has been illegally occupying in India through aggression and resolved to seriously meet all attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the country.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and demonstrate a collective resolve.

Several opposition MPs have made a similar demand to the government in the wake of the dastardly attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed last week, evoking anger and public outrage. In the letter to the prime minister, Kharge said, "At this moment, when unity and solidarity is essential, the opposition believes that it is important to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament at the earliest.