Loading...

Please Come Even if for 5 Mins: Jairam Requests Mamata to Join Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 5:36 PM IST

Please Come Even if for 5 Mins: Jairam Requests Mamata to Join Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has emailed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee a letter inviting her to attend the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. Jairam Ramesh said Banerjee's presence, even if it is for five minutes, is needed in the interest of INDIA alliance.

Darjeeling (West Bengal): Hours after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered West Bengal at Cooch Behar, All India General Secretary and party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be present at the rally even if it is only for five minutes in view of the interest of the INDIA alliance. Ramesh said invitation in this regard has already been sent to Banerjee by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

While interacting with newspersons before departing for Delhi from Bagdogra Airport on Thursday, Ramesh praised and thanked Banerjee for her unrelenting support and role in the erstwhile UPA governments. "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been invited at the rally. Kharge ji has sent an invitation letter through mail. I still remember that the Land Acquisition Act that was brought by the UPA government in 2011, could not have been passed in 2013 without Mamata Banerjee. We respect Mamata Banerjee a lot. I want to say humbly that we will find a way out of this complex situation," Ramesh said.

Emphasising Trinamool Congress's (TMC) importance, the senior Congress leader said, "TMC is the most important player in West Bengal politics and it must be there to defeat the BJP. Their presence is inevitable. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge ji everyone wants Mamata Banerjee to come and join the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra'. She is the Chief Minister and I know she has done a lot of work here." Ramesh further urged the CM to take some time out of her busy schedule to attend the rally even if it is for only five or 10 minutes.

Ramesh's appeal comes a day after Banerjee announced that TMC will contest solo in West Bengal and would decide on alliance with the Congress after the Lok Sabha elections.

Read more

  1. Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' enters West Bengal's Cooch Behar
  2. 'AIUDF is BJP's B-team:' Rahul targets Badruddin Ajmal on his home turf
  3. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Mega Event to Resume After Republic Day break on Jan 28

TAGGED:

Jairam Rameshbharat jodo nyay yatramamata banerjee

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.