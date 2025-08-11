Jairam Ramesh Has Acknowledged Invitation Of 30 MPs, Now Changed His Tone: ECI

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had acknowledged its invitation of 30 MPs after seeking an appointment with the top brass over various issues, including the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, but later "changed his tone".
"Jairam Ramesh had acknowledged yesterday, the invitation for 30 MPs to meet ECI at 12 pm today. Now, he has changed his tone," a senior official of the poll panel told ETV Bharat.
The statement of the ECI came after the Congress leader claimed that he has urged poll panel to allow Opposition MPs to collectively hand over a memorandum and not for just a delegation.
In response to Ramesh's letter, the ECI secretary wrote, "I am directed to refer to your letter dated 10.08.2025 and to state that the Commission has considered the request made therein and decided to give an appointment for an interaction at 12:00 PM on 11.08.2025 (Monday) at Sukumar Sen Hall, 7th Floor, Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi."
"Accordingly, it is requested that, due to limitation of space, names of up to 30 persons along with vehicle numbers may kindly be intimated at election@eci.gov.in," read the letter.
Earlier, the Congress leader in a post on X while sharing the copy of his letter sent to the ECI wrote, "Here is our original request to the ECI. It is for the Opposition MPs to collectively hand over a memorandum and NOT for just a delegation."
In his letter to the poll panel on Sunday, Ramesh wrote, "I am writing to inform the Commission that all Opposition MPs are staging a peaceful march from Parliament House to Nirvachan Sadan on August 11, 2025 after 11: 30 am.
Thereafter, the MPs wish to collectively meet the Commission on a host of issues, including but not limited to SIR of electoral rolls being undertaken in Bihar and proposed to be undertaken in other states as well."
"We look forward to meeting with the Commission which will be in keeping with the highest tradition of our parliamentary democracy," the Congress parliamentarian wrote.
Notably, leaders from the INDIA bloc on Monday staged a protest against over the ongoing SIR in Bihar and alleged vote theft during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The INDIA bloc MPs were led by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other top parliamentarians of the parties from the Opposition. However, they were detained by the security personnel.
"The truth about the vote theft has come before the country. It is a fight to save the constitution," Gandhi told reporters.
Underlining the need for a "clean" voter list, Gandhi said, "It's a fight for the fundamental principle of one person, one vote and we need a clean, transparent voter list to ensure its integrity."
The poll panel earlier refuted Gandhi's allegation of vote theft and massive fraud in the voter list.
