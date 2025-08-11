ETV Bharat / bharat

Jairam Ramesh Has Acknowledged Invitation Of 30 MPs, Now Changed His Tone: ECI

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had acknowledged its invitation of 30 MPs after seeking an appointment with the top brass over various issues, including the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, but later "changed his tone".

"Jairam Ramesh had acknowledged yesterday, the invitation for 30 MPs to meet ECI at 12 pm today. Now, he has changed his tone," a senior official of the poll panel told ETV Bharat.

The statement of the ECI came after the Congress leader claimed that he has urged poll panel to allow Opposition MPs to collectively hand over a memorandum and not for just a delegation.

In response to Ramesh's letter, the ECI secretary wrote, "I am directed to refer to your letter dated 10.08.2025 and to state that the Commission has considered the request made therein and decided to give an appointment for an interaction at 12:00 PM on 11.08.2025 (Monday) at Sukumar Sen Hall, 7th Floor, Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi."

"Accordingly, it is requested that, due to limitation of space, names of up to 30 persons along with vehicle numbers may kindly be intimated at election@eci.gov.in," read the letter.

Earlier, the Congress leader in a post on X while sharing the copy of his letter sent to the ECI wrote, "Here is our original request to the ECI. It is for the Opposition MPs to collectively hand over a memorandum and NOT for just a delegation."