Jaipur's SMS Stadium Receives Bomb Threat For Third Time In A Week

Jaipur: The Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium in Rajasthan's Jaipur has received a bomb threat for the third time on Tuesday within a week. However, the threat email, with the subjectline 'Bomb Blast in SMS Stadium', sent to the Rajasthan State Sports Council looks quite strange as it says, "We are threatening to bomb the stadium to get justice for the rape victim".

Rajendra Sisodia, secretary of the council, said, "Once again, there has been a threat to bomb the SMS Stadium. It was written in the email that the threat was to seek attention of the police to the person who raped a girl in a hotel in Hyderabad in 2023. The name and Aadhaar number of the person have also been sent in the mail."

The email further says two people demanded Rs 1 crore in dowry from the victim, requesting the state government to arrest the accused. As a precautionary measure, the stadium has been evacuated, and teams, including police, ATS, dog squad and bomb squad, reached the spot to search the entire area.

On Monday, an email stating the successful planting of a bomb at the stadium was received. Immediately, the council evacuated the premises and informed police about it.