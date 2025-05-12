ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaipur's SMS Stadium gets second bomb threat, mail originated from Pakistan, search operations on

The threat mail was received in the official mail box of Rajasthan Sports Council, players and other staff evacuated

Jaipur stadium receives bomb threat
Jaipur stadium receives bomb threat (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST

Jaipur: Sawai Mansingh Stadium (SMS Stadium) in Jaipur, Rajasthan received a mail that threatened to blow up the stadium. The threat mail was received on the official mail ID of the Rajasthan Sports Council and it created a stir.

Incidentally, this was the second bomb threat received by the stadium authorities. Earlier on May 8, SMS stadium had received a threat that a bomb blast will happen.

Stating this Rajasthan Sports Council President Neeraj K Pawan said that the latest mail stated that a bomb has been successfully planted inside the stadium and it was going to blow up the complex.

The Rajasthan Sports Council management responded immediately having evacuated the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The police was informed.

As soon as the incident was reported, the Sports Council sent all its employees out of the stadium. Other people were also taken out of the stadium.

Rajasthan government officials and police teams rushed to the stadium with Anti-terror squad, dog squad and bomb disposal units and searched the stadium.

Rajasthan Sports Council President Neeraj K Pawan said the search operation was carried out to sanitize the stadium and the treat mail was traced to a Pakistan IP address.

After it was discovered that the threat mails originated from some Pakistani IP address, the DG Cyber ​​Crime of the state was informed.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the entry of players has been stopped for the time being.

It may be recalled that an IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off midway last week in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh for what was described as a power outage in the area. One of the light towers at the HPCA stadium reportedly malfunctioned.

It was immediately not clear if the power outage was linked to the wider blackouts enforced in several North Indian states due to threats from Pakistani drones and missiles.

In a hostile environment between the two countries cricket has been one of the biggest casualties.

