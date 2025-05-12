ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaipur's SMS Stadium gets second bomb threat, mail originated from Pakistan, search operations on

Jaipur: Sawai Mansingh Stadium (SMS Stadium) in Jaipur, Rajasthan received a mail that threatened to blow up the stadium. The threat mail was received on the official mail ID of the Rajasthan Sports Council and it created a stir.

Incidentally, this was the second bomb threat received by the stadium authorities. Earlier on May 8, SMS stadium had received a threat that a bomb blast will happen.

Stating this Rajasthan Sports Council President Neeraj K Pawan said that the latest mail stated that a bomb has been successfully planted inside the stadium and it was going to blow up the complex.

The Rajasthan Sports Council management responded immediately having evacuated the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The police was informed.

As soon as the incident was reported, the Sports Council sent all its employees out of the stadium. Other people were also taken out of the stadium.

Rajasthan government officials and police teams rushed to the stadium with Anti-terror squad, dog squad and bomb disposal units and searched the stadium.