Jaipur Tanker Blast: FSL Report Confirms Gas Leakage

On December 20, 2024, an LPG-laden tanker was hit from the rear while taking a U-turn on Ajmer Road. The collision damaged the tanker's nozzle.

Firefighters during the rescue operation following the explosion
Firefighters during the rescue operation following the explosion (ETV Bharat)
Published : 1 hours ago

Jaipur: In its final report on the gas tanker blast case submitted to Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, the Jaipur Forensic Lab has confirmed the leakage of LPG from the nozzle as the prime cause of the accident on Ajmer Road under the Bhankrota police station area that claimed 20 lives so far and injured 45 people.

Dr Ajay Sharma, the director of FSL, said, "The final investigation report on the gas tanker blast case has been submitted to Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph with all the facts. The gas leak has been confirmed from the tanker. The investigation report has also revealed that the accident occurred due to leakage from the nozzle of the gas tanker."

After the accident, state ministers and MLAs including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma rushed to the spot. However, no gas leakage was detected at that time. A container collided with the tanker following which the nozzle of the gas tanker developed cracks leading to the leakage. Scratch marks were also found near the nozzle.

On December 20, an LPG-laden tanker was hit from the rear while taking a U-turn on Ajmer Road in Bhankrota police station area. The collision damaged the nozzle of the tanker leading to gas leakage followed by a massive explosion leading to numerous fatalities and injuries. Some of those injured are still undergoing treatment at Sawai Mansingh Hospital.

