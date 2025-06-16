Jaipur Private School Gets Bomb Threat In Email, Premises Combed

Jaipur: A private school in Jaipur underwent a thorough combing after receiving a bomb threat, officials said on Monday.

The threat was emailed to The Palace School, prompting the management to immediately notify the Manak Chowk Police Station. The Palace School was founded by Rajasthan deputy chief minister Diya Kumari, a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family.

Bomb disposal and dog squads quickly arrived at the school premises to conduct a detailed inspection. Fire brigade, SDRF teams and ambulances were deployed at the spot. However, no suspicious items have been found so far.

Manak Chowk ACP Kaviya said, "On Monday, the administration of The Palace School received an email threatening to blow up the building with a bomb. On receiving information, the police reached the spot along with the dog squad, the bomb disposal squad and a team of ATS team to conduct an intensive search operation on the premises. After the search, no suspicious object has been found."

The dog sqaud at the premises of The Palace School. (ETV Bharat)

The office of DCP (Jaipur, North) and the historic City Palace are also located adjacent to the school. Apart from this, other famous tourist spots like the Govinddevji Temple, Jantar-Mantar and Hawa Mahal are also located at a short distance, which has increased the alertness of the security establishment.

Earlier, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Metro Rail and two court premises have also received bomb threats via emails.