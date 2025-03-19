Jaipur Municipal Corporation Mulls Closing Meat Shops On Saturdays

Jaipur: After last year's action of writing Jhatka or Halal on the meat shops in the city, the Jaipur Nagar Nigam has started the process of closing slaughterhouses and meat shops down on Saturdays apart from the existing Tuesdays.

A proposal on permitting meat shops only on commercial lease and disallowing those running within the 100-metre radius of any religious place is also under consideration. A special campaign is being run in Jaipur City against meat shops running illegally and 22 such outlets have been sealed for running without a licence under the Greater Corporation area. About 16 illegal shops have been removed. The number of shops sealed in the Heritage Corporation area stands at 30 and action has been initiated against eight illegal shops.

Saumya Gurjar, the mayor of the Greater Municipal Corporation, has spoken about writing to district local bodies to amend the bylaws governing meat shops, making it mandatory for these shops to open outside the 100-metre radius of all religious places.

"These steps are being taken keeping in mind the public sentiments. At the same time, action will also be taken against the meat shop operators who violate the rules and disrupt the cleanliness of the city," Gurjar said.

"Some meat shop operators are functioning without a license. This kind of activity is wrong near temples and schools. Whereas meat shops should remain closed not only on Tuesday but also on Saturday because Wall City is surrounded by temples. It is known as Choti Kashi. There has been opposition against the meat shops near mosques. Recently, a campaign was launched to close meat shops in Chandpole market. Now strict action will be taken against illegal slaughtering houses," Mayor Kusum Yadav of Heritage Municipal Corporation said.

"Either the meat shop operators should improve themselves or have to face action. It is wrong to play with the health of people by selling meat in the open and now those who are doing this will be punished. If slaughtering is closed on Tuesday, then selling meat will be banned on Saturday along with Tuesday," she said.

Norms for Meat Shops: