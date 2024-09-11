ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaipur International Airport Sets Up 5 Machines To Assist Passengers During Sudden Cardiac Arrests

Jaipur: Jaipur International Airport has installed five Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines to cater to flyers who might suffer sudden cardiac arrests.

These machines have been installed at different locations inside the terminal building. An AED is a portable device that can be used to provide primary assistance to a person who suffers sudden cardiac arrest.

"These AED machines have been strategically placed across the terminal building. They are important aids for delivering immediate assistance to restore normal heart rhythms during sudden cardiac arrest, which increases the survival rate," a senior airport official said.

An AED machine has an automatic voice instruction system that can be turned on at the press of a button. One needs to follow the instructions and even common passengers can use it.

When a person suffers a sudden cardiac arrest, the nearby staff or other passengers can use the AED and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) should commence immediately.