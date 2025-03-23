Jaipur: A grand rally of vintage and classic cars was taken out in Jaipur on Sunday. More than 100 rare and historical cars from all over the country captivated the people on the streets of Jaipur. When these classic cars, symbols of heritage, cruised through the Pink City, people flocked to see the spectacle. Actress Niharica Raizada also participated in the rally and shared her experience of driving a vintage car.

Rally Inauguration and Route

Sudhir Kasliwal, Vice-President of the Rajputana Automotive Sports Car Club, stated that the vintage and classic car rally was flagged off from Taj Jai Mahal Palace. The rally followed a route through Government Hostel, MI Road, Panch Batti, Statue Circle, Ambedkar Circle, Janpath Turn and Chaumun Circle, before returning to Taj Jai Mahal Palace, where a prize distribution ceremony was held.

Jaipur Hosts Grand Vintage And Classic Car Rally, Showcasing Over 100 Rare Automobiles (ETV Bharat)

Rare and Historical Cars Draw Crowds

The rally’s oldest vehicle, a 1913 Ford Model T, sent by Gautam Singhania from Mumbai, became a major attraction. Other highlights included a 1919 Citroën Roadster and a 1933 model classic car. Vintage cars formerly owned by royal families were also showcased, including those of former Rajmata Gayatri Devi, former Maharaja of Bikaner Karni Singh, and the Maharaja of Ayodhya. The 1939 Mercedes of the Maharaja of Ayodhya, believed to be the world’s first air-conditioned car, was brought from Dholpur.

Actress Niharica Raizada's Experience

Actress Niharica Raizada participated in the rally and described her experience as unforgettable. "It was a very beautiful experience. This was my first time in a vintage car rally, and I drove a 1933 model car. Being from Rajasthan, it always feels great to come here," she said.

The objective of the Vintage Car Rally

Kasliwal emphasised that the purpose of the vintage and classic car rally is to preserve automobile heritage. "Many historic cars once left to decay have now been restored, giving the younger generation a glimpse of the automobiles used by past royals. Additionally, restoring these cars has created employment opportunities for traditional mechanics, as only they possess the expertise to repair such vintage models," added Kasliwal.

A Huge Success with Growing Popularity

This 26th edition of the Jaipur Vintage Car Rally was one of the most successful yet. Kasliwal noted that the event saw an unprecedented turnout, further cementing its reputation as a must-visit attraction in Jaipur.

Notable Cars and Owners in the Rally

1913 Ford Model T (Owner: Meet Badhaliya)

1919 Citroën Roadster (Owner: Shagufta Khan, New Delhi)

1930 Cord L29 Cabriolet

1950 Riley Coupe (Owner: Gautam Hari Singhania)

1923 Austin Chammi (Owner: Ghani Autos)

Other collectors featured in the rally included Kamal & Company, Gem Palace, Ghani Autos, Lakshmi Raman, and Avijit Singh Badnore, showcasing their remarkable collections.

Niharica Raizada’s Upcoming Films

The actress has appeared in films like Total Dhamaal, Sooryavanshi, Damdol, Masaan, Baby, and IB 71, where she starred alongside Anupam Kher and Vidyut Jamwal. Her upcoming projects include ‘Sapna,’ ‘Mercy,’ and the Malayalam film ‘Adrika.’

