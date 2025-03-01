Jaipur Foot: A Big Lifeline For Amputees In India And Beyond

Jaipur (Rajasthan): For people who have lost their limbs in accidents, Jaipur Foot promises a miracle. For nearly five decades now, this organisation manufacturing prosthetic limbs, has been a boon, giving a new lease of life to amputees not just in India but across the world.

Established by the Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) in 1975, the organisation has helped lakhs of differently-abled persons regain mobility and independence, all free of cost.

DR Mehta, founder and chief patron of the Samiti, stated, "Jajpur Foot has given millions of amputees the opportunity to stand on their feet and walk again. Its reach extends to even Naxal-affected areas and also those war-torn countries where people have lost their limbs due to conflicts."

Manufacturing And Testing Of Jaipur Foot (ETV Bharat)

Unlike most of the western-designed limbs which are activity specific, Jaipur Foot is like universal human foot or bio-mimetic, created in such a way that its one design permits various activities.

3D Printing Technology

The organisation is now also using modern technology for manufacturing prosthetic limbs. Through 3D printing technology, they are now creating more suitable and comfortable artificial limbs as per the physical structure of the concerned patient. The introduction of bionic technology has given an opportunity to design more sophisticated prosthetic limbs, providing better movement and convenience for the disabled.

Help Reaching Beyond Borders

"Jaipur Foot has served in war-torn countries without any fear. So far, this organisation has provided prosthetic limbs to thousands of people by organizing 114 camps in 44 countries including Afghanistan, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sri Lanka, Africa, Vietnam," revealed founder DR Mehta, adding that permission has also been sought from the Government of India to set up camps in conflict-hit nations like Palestine and Ukraine.

Support From Government And Society

Jaipur Foot has garnered strong support from various government organisations and social entities worldwide. Many national and international organisations have extended financial and technical assistance to Jaipur foot in recognition of its contributions to the society. Appreciating the efforts of Jaipur Foot, the Government of India has backed this project through many schemes.

Beneficiaries Of Jaipur Foot Prosthetic Limbs (ETV Bharat)

The impact of Jaipur Foot has been such that beneficiaries are not only leading a successful life but have excelled in sports, business and other fields as well. Many of them have represented their respective countries in Paralympics and other international sporting events.

"This initiative has given a ray of hope to amputees all over the world, inspiring them to live their dreams again. Jaipur Foot will continue to provide its services with the same zeal and dedication in the future as well," asserted DR Mehta.