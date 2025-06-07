Jaipur: CM Flags Off First AC Train Under Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme, 600 Passengers Leave For Rameswaram

Jaipur: The much-awaited first AC train under the Senior Citizens Pilgrimage Scheme left for Rameswaram from Jaipur's Durgapura railway station on Friday. About 600 passengers left for Rameswaram-Madurai from Jaipur and 176 from Sawai Madhopur. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma flagged off the Rajasthan Vahini Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train.

The elderly passengers had to wait for several hours at the railway station due to an inordinate delay. After reaching the station at the scheduled reporting time between 7 am and 8 am, the elderly tourists had to wait till 3:45 pm there in the scorching heat. The time of departure of the train was postponed again and again. Devasthan Minister Zoraram Kumawat had also admitted to this and assured that such problems would not recur in future.

First, the passengers were informed that the train would leave at 11:30 am, but at the last moment, the schedule was changed to 2 pm. The senior citizens who reached here were not informed about this. The train did not leave even after 2 pm. Then, CM Bhajanlal reached the Durgapura station at 2:45 pm, made a speech, boarded the AC coach and wished the passengers a happy pilgrimage. The train was flagged off at 3:45 pm.

Rajasthan Vahini Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. (ETV Bharat)

On the delay, Minister Joraram Kumawat said that the train was to leave in the morning, but due to the delay in a program of the Chief Minister, the passengers had to wait. There will not be such a delay in the future, because these trains run according to the railway time, and their services will be improved, he said.

Senior Citizens Pillars Of Society:

Earlier, CM Bhajan Lal said that seniors are an invaluable heritage for us and an important pillar of society, as their experiences and ideals pave the way for moving forward on the right path in life. The pilgrimage sites of the country connect the Sanatan culture, he said, adding that these sites also contribute to brotherhood in the society. Jagadguru Shankaracharya understood their importance and established four Dhams in four parts of the country, he said.

CM further said that every person wishes to visit important pilgrimage sites at least once in their lifetime, and this pilgrimage scheme is being run inspired by the desire of seniors to visit the holy Dhams. He appealed to the pilgrims that whatever stories they hear from each other or saints during the journey, they must come back and narrate them to the youth. He said that during this journey, the state government will provide all the necessary facilities, including food and accommodation, to all the pilgrims free of cost. Medical facilities are also provided during the journey.

Minister of Devasthan Joraram said that senior citizens above 60 years of age or financially weak senior citizens coming from rural areas do not get the opportunity to go on pilgrimage, so the state government is implementing the Pilgrimage Scheme. The number of 36,000 passengers last time was increased to 56,000, he said, adding that about 50,000 passengers will travel in the AC coaches of the train.

The Minister said that about 6,000 passengers will go by plane and visit the Pashupatinath temple in Nepal. He clarified that last year 31,804 passengers were taken on pilgrimage. The portal will open in June for new applications. After the applications, the pilgrims will be selected through a lottery, he said.

A Glimpse of Rajasthan: The Rajasthan Vahini Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train was decorated following the culture of the state. The train has a total of 14 coaches. The saffron colour was chosen in the theme to highlight the golden aura. One coach in the train was specially dedicated to the contribution of Rajasthan to the army. The depiction of Jaisalmer War Museum, Tanot Border, the continent's largest Mahajan Firing Range, is prominent on it. Through the pantry car, passengers will also be able to taste Rajasthan's dishes like Kair-Sangri, Bajra roti, Rabri, Lassi and Kulfi.

On this occasion, BJP State President Madan Rathore, Jaipur City MP Manju Sharma, Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Mayor Saumya Gurjar, along with various other public representatives, were present.