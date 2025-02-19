ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaipur: DSP, Two Constables Suspended Over Keeping 1.66 KG Seized Gold Secretly

Jaipur: A Deputy Superintendent of Police was on Tuesday suspended for allegedly keeping in his custody about 1.66 kg of gold worth Rs 1.5 crore seized from an accused in Sojat City of Pali district in Rajasthan, officials said.

According to officials, instead of depositing the gold in the police station's malkhana (secure storage space for evidence and seized property), DSP Anil Saran kept it with himself for five days.

After the case reached the higher authorities, Pali Superintendent of Police Chunaram Jat wrote a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP), urging strong action.

Late on Tuesday night, DGP Utkal Ranjan Sahu issued Saran's suspension order with immediate effect and sent him to the Police Headquarters in Jaipur. The DGP further said that a departmental inquiry is proposed on the serious allegations against the DSP who was working as a Circle Officer.

Pali SP also suspended two constables involved in this case. The investigation has been handed over to Jodhpur Rural SP.