Jaipur: DSP, Two Constables Suspended Over Keeping 1.66 KG Seized Gold Secretly

Jaipur: A Deputy Superintendent of Police was on Tuesday suspended for allegedly keeping in his custody about 1.66 kg of gold worth Rs 1.5 crore seized from an accused in Sojat City of Pali district in Rajasthan, officials said.
According to officials, instead of depositing the gold in the police station's malkhana (secure storage space for evidence and seized property), DSP Anil Saran kept it with himself for five days.
After the case reached the higher authorities, Pali Superintendent of Police Chunaram Jat wrote a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP), urging strong action.
Late on Tuesday night, DGP Utkal Ranjan Sahu issued Saran's suspension order with immediate effect and sent him to the Police Headquarters in Jaipur. The DGP further said that a departmental inquiry is proposed on the serious allegations against the DSP who was working as a Circle Officer.
Pali SP also suspended two constables involved in this case. The investigation has been handed over to Jodhpur Rural SP.
The investigations so far revealed that Manish Sharma, a resident of Nagaur district, works at his relative's shop in Chennai. From there, he came to Sojat on February 9 to sell about 1.66 kg of gold. He reached his friend Kailash Chauhan on February 10 for the selling purpose.
DSP Saran got a tip-off and caught Manish on February 12 and kept the gold with himself. He did not inform his higher officials about the entire incident.
No case was registered in this regard, nor was the gold deposited in the malkhana of the police station. Meanwhile, when the higher officials got a tip-off, a secret investigation was commenced.
When the DSP got a hint of the investigation, he immediately deposited the gold in the treasury on Tuesday. He further registered a case at the police station and declared the accused absconded.
