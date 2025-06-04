ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaipur Doctors Perform Successful C-section On Covid-19-Positive Woman

The positive test result necessitated the immediate C-section due to obstetric indication, after which the woman gave birth to a baby girl weighing 2.8 kg.

The woman after her delivery at the women's hopsital in Jaipur.
The woman after her delivery at the women's hopsital in Jaipur. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST

Jaipur: Amid the rising Covid-19 cases, doctors at a women's hospital at the Sanganeri Gate in Jaipur successfully performed a C-section on a coronavirus-positive woman.

Dr Asha Verma, superintendent of the hospital, said, "The Covid-19 test report of the 31-year-old woman was positive. Despite this, the doctors conducted a successful delivery with a C-section. The woman was admitted on June 2 with stomach pain and difficulty in breathing."

Dr Jyotsna Vyas, the unit head, conducted a complete workup and performed a Covid-19 test of the woman. As the result came positive, it was necessary to deliver the baby as soon as possible due to obstetric indication. After a successful C-section, the woman delivered a healthy baby girl weighing 2.8 kg.

"Both the mother and the baby are healthy. Their delivery was performed in the operating theatre, segregated for Covid-19 positive patients. They have been kept in the isolation ward," Vyas added.

Rajasthan is witnessing a spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases, as 24 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Two cases have been reported from Ajmer, two from Balotra, eight from Bikaner, one from Chittorgarh, one from Churu, two from Dungarpur, five from Didwana, two from Dausa, a whopping 80 from Jaipur, 13 from Jodhpur, one from Phalodi, one from Rajsamand, two from Sawai Madhopur, one from Sikar, one from Tonk and 14 from Udaipur.

