'Gas Leak' Horror: Coaching Centre In Jaipur Sealed By Municipal Corporation Authorities

Jaipur: The coaching centre in Jaipur's Mahesh Nagar area, which is surrounded by controversy after the suspected gas leak, was sealed by the Greater Municipal Corporation team on Monday amid rising protests by student organisations. Before sealing the institute, the State Forensic Science Laboratory, police administration and civic body team inspected the building and also took samples of sewerage water and dust.

Apprehending any untoward incident after warning by student organisations, 90 per cent of the coaching centres on the Gopalpura bypass remained closed on Monday. However, the students of the Utkarsh Coaching Centre opposed the action of sealing the coaching centre. The reason behind students falling unconscious is yet to be revealed as the initial probe has ruled out food poisoning.

On December 15, at least 10 students were hospitalised after they fell unconscious due to a suspected gas leakage at Utkarsh Coaching Centre on Gopalpura bypass. Following the incident, student organisations protested here alleging lapses in the operation of the coaching centre. The students staged a sit-in and demanded action against the coaching centre owners and also sought inspection of all coaching centres, setting parameters, determining the number of students as per the capacity of the classroom and ensuring compliance with other fire safety norms and building bye-laws.

Student leader Nirmal Chaudhary alleged, "800 students are made to sit in a place, which has a seating capacity of 200 students. Local administration is just a mute spectator."

NSUI state president Vinod Jakhar said that coaching centres are blatantly violating the safety norms charging exorbitant fees from students and yet are unable to provide adequate facilities to them.

Greater Municipal Corporation Begins Investigation

Authorities of the Greater Municipal Corporation, FSL team and police administration reached the spot and thoroughly scanned the building. Samples of dust and sewerage water were also taken for examination. The FSL team is examining the samples to find the reason behind the mishap.

ACP Sodalala Yogesh Chaudhary said, "The matter is being investigated. The coaching centre will remain sealed until the investigation is over."

Laxmikant Katara, the Deputy Commissioner of Mansarovar Zone, assured that an investigation will be conducted as per the building bye-laws, fire NOC and other parameters, and action would be taken against all the coaching centres, which are not complying with the safety rules.

Coaching Centre Students Oppose Govt Action

The students of Utkarsh Coaching Centre seemed displeased when officials sealed the coaching centre, citing that their careers would be ruined. Students requested not to politicise the matter. "We have come here to study. Definitely, a probe should be carried out, but sealing the coaching centre is not the solution," expressed a student.

Human Rights Commission Takes Cognizance

Terming this as a serious issue, the State Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of the matter and issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Police Commissioner, District Collector and Municipal Corporation Commissioner asking the officials to issue instructions for prioritising safety and well-being of students in the coaching centres. This apart, the Commission has sought effective action against the coaching institute management, along with ensuring free medical facilities and compensation to the affected students. The officials have further been asked to submit reports related to the incident as the Commission will hear the case on January 15.

Earlier this year in July, after the Delhi coaching incident tragedy, officials of the Greater Municipal Corporation launched an inspection and sealed two well-known coaching centres for operating without a fire NOC. During the inspection, around 600-700 students were found studying in one classroom and shockingly the centres didn't have any fire exits nor did they abide by building bye-laws. Allegedly, in the absence of regular inspection, pictures of packed classrooms and lack of preventive measures in coaching institutes continue to surface.

