Jaipur: Charges Framed Against Five Linked To Popular Front Of India In NIA Court

The special NIA court framed charges against five linked to the Popular Front of India--Wajid Ali, Mubarak Ali, Mohammad Asif, Sadiq, and Sohail--under various laws.

The District Court, Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur: The special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases has framed charges against five individuals associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI)--Wajid Ali, Mubarak Ali, Mohammad Asif, Sadiq and Sohail--under Sections 120B and 153A of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Sections 13, 17, and 18 of the UAPA Act. Presiding officer NA Khan issued this order after considering arguments from both sides.

NIA Advocate Snehdeep presented the case, stating that the accused are trained members of the banned organisation. Their primary goal was to conduct terrorist and violent activities across the country and to raise funds for these efforts. The group has allegedly organised training camps focused on weapons and explosives, and has encouraged youth to engage in violence, promoting animosity among different religious communities.

It may be recalled that on September 21, 2022, the National Investigation Agency executed simultaneous actions against 93 PFI locations across 15 states, resulting in multiple arrests. Among those arrested were Kota residents Mubarak and Wajid, who are now part of this case. The NIA has since submitted a chargesheet to the court detailing the allegations. Additionally, one of the accused had previously filed a request for prosecution documents, but the court rejected this application.

TAGGED:

