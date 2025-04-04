ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaipur Bomb Blast Case: Special Court Finds Four Accused Guilty, Will Pronounce Sentence On April 8

Jaipur: The special court handling the Jaipur bomb blast cases has found all four accused guilty in connection with live bombs discovered amid the series of explosions in the city. Presiding officer Ramesh Joshi will pronounce the sentence on April 8 under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosives Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

During the hearing, Mohammad Saif and Saifurrahman appeared in judicial custody, while Sarwar Azmi and Shahbaz Hussain, who were out on bail, were also present. Following the verdict, the court took the two previously released accused into judicial custody.

Conviction Under Multiple Sections

The court found the four accused guilty under Sections 120B, 121A, 307, and 153A of the IPC, as well as Sections 4, 5, and 6 of the Explosives Act and Sections 13 and 18 of UAPA. These offences carry a potential sentence of up to life imprisonment.

Accused Arrived with His Wife

During the hearing, accused Shahbaz Hussain, who was previously on bail, arrived in court accompanied by his wife. Before proceedings began, he interacted confidently with lawyers outside the courtroom and even discussed the recent Maha Kumbh stampede.

Prosecution and Defence Arguments

Special Public Prosecutor Sagar Tiwari stated that around 1,200 documents were presented, along with testimony from 112 witnesses, including former ADG AK Jain, journalist Prashant Tandon, and bicycle repairman Dinesh Mahavar.

Defence lawyer Minhajul Haq argued that the facts in this case were similar to those of the original Jaipur bomb blast case, in which the High Court had acquitted the accused. He contended that his clients should be acquitted on the same grounds.

Acquittals in the Original Case

Following the 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts, authorities arrested four accused and an additional suspect. On December 18, 2019, a special court sentenced four of them to death while acquitting Shahbaz Hussain. However, in March 2023, the High Court overturned the convictions and acquitted all four accused, considering one to be a minor.

Approximately eight months after the special court’s ruling, the prosecution filed a fresh charge sheet against the accused regarding a live bomb found near Chandpol Hanuman Temple. The charge sheet contained similar allegations to the original case.

Details of the Accused

Shahbaz Hussain alias Shanu (Maulviganj, Uttar Pradesh) – First arrested on September 8, 2008

Mohammad Saif (Saraimir, Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh) – Arrested on December 23, 2008

Mohammad Sarwar Azmi (Chandpatti, Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh) – Arrested on January 29, 2009