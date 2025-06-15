ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaipur-Based Pilot, Who Served Indian Army For 14 Years, Killed In Kedarnath Helicopter Crash

Jaipur: Rajveer Singh Chauhan, pilot of the helicopter that crashed in Gaurikund area near Uttarakhand's Kedarnath district on Sunday killing all seven on board, hailed from Jaipur and served the Indian Army for 14 years. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has expressed his grief over the incident.

Rajveer had served the Army as lieutenant colonel and had joined this company as pilot a few months ago. His wife, Deepika, is also in the Army, and gave birth to twins four months back. His death has left his family in Shastri Nagar, Jaipur, in grief. His relatives and acquaintances reached his house to console his family members.

His father Govind Singh Chauhan was the first to get the news of his son's death.

Expressing his sorrow, CM Bhajanlal Sharma said the news of the death of the pilot and devotees due to the helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely sad. "May Baba Kedar give place to the departed souls in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved families to bear this lightning strike. Om Shanti!," he wrote on his X handle.