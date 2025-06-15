Jaipur-Based Pilot, Who Served Indian Army For 14 Years, Killed In Kedarnath Helicopter Crash

Jaipur: Rajveer Singh Chauhan, pilot of the helicopter that crashed in Gaurikund area near Uttarakhand's Kedarnath district on Sunday killing all seven on board, hailed from Jaipur and served the Indian Army for 14 years. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has expressed his grief over the incident.
Rajveer had served the Army as lieutenant colonel and had joined this company as pilot a few months ago. His wife, Deepika, is also in the Army, and gave birth to twins four months back. His death has left his family in Shastri Nagar, Jaipur, in grief. His relatives and acquaintances reached his house to console his family members.
His father Govind Singh Chauhan was the first to get the news of his son's death.
Expressing his sorrow, CM Bhajanlal Sharma said the news of the death of the pilot and devotees due to the helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely sad. "May Baba Kedar give place to the departed souls in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved families to bear this lightning strike. Om Shanti!," he wrote on his X handle.
Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully said the Kedarnath helicopter crash is extremely sad and painful. He shared his condolences with the grieving families and prayed to God to give them strength to bear the sorrow.
Congress national general secretary Jitendra Singh Alwar express his sorrow on his X handle, "It is very sad that a helicopter crashed in Gaurikund near Kedarnath and all 7 passengers died including the pilot. I pay tribute to all the deceased passengers including the pilot Mr. Rajveer Singh of Jaipur (Rajasthan) who lost their lives in this accident. May God give courage to the bereaved families."
Sonika, CEO of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has confirmed the death of seven devotees, including Rajveer Singh Chauhan, the pilot.
