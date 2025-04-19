Jaipur All Set To Welcome US Vice President JD Vance; Amber Fort, City Palace And More On His Pink City Itinerary

Jaipur: Jaipur, one of the most vibrant cities in India, is gearing up for a historic occasion as it prepares to host the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, his wife, Usha of Indian origin, and their three children on April 21. This visit marks a two-day State affair, which is both personal and official.
According to officials, the focus of his visit is crucial, and it will include meetings with industry leaders and government officials here. Vance will also likely address a conference at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), a notable engagement amid ongoing trade and tariff tensions between India and the US.
Ahead of Vance’s Pink City visit, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a high-level meeting with top civil and police officials to review security and other agencies at his residence. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary (CS) Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahoo, and the additional CS (Home), among others.
Sharma directed the officials to make top arrangements for Vance and his family and comply with protocol standards and the coordinated action plan.
The CM also expressed hope about the scheduled visit of the foreign dignitary, saying, “It is a good thing for us that we are getting the opportunity to host the Vice President of America. There should be no lacunae in his welcome and security,” he said.
अमेरिकी उप राष्ट्रपति श्री जे.डी. वेंस के जयपुर आगमन को लेकर व्यवस्थाओं के संबंध में आज अधिकारियों के साथ मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर बैठक ली।— Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) April 19, 2025
इस दौरान उपस्थित अधिकारियों को सुरक्षा प्रबंधों की समीक्षा, प्रोटोकॉल मानकों का पालन एवं समन्वित कार्ययोजना के संबंध में निर्देशित किया गया। pic.twitter.com/xSiZnYlkMV
Vance’s welcome in Rajasthani style
According to the program, Governor Haribhau Bagade, CM Sharma will welcome Vance at the airport on April 21 at 9:30 pm. After this, he will reach Hotel Rambagh Palace and attend a special function there.
On April 22, Vance and his family will leave for Amber Fort, where they will be welcomed by elephants Chanda', 'Pushpa’ at Surajpol Gate. Vance will also visit City Palace, Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal and attend the program at the Rajasthan Information Commission (RIC) in the afternoon.
During his trip, the US vice president will hold separate meetings with Governor Bagade, CM Sharma and Industry Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also likely come to Jaipur, but his program has not been officially confirmed yet.
Also Read