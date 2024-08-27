ETV Bharat / bharat

Jailed Cleric And Face Of 2016 Kashmir Agitation Sarjan Barkati To Contest J&K Assembly Polls As Independent

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 27, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Family sources said that Sarjan Barkati who is lodged in jail along with his wife in an alleged terror funding case since August last year, will contest the upcoming assembly elections from Zainpora seat in south Kashmir's Shopian as an independent for which his daughter will file the nomination on his behalf

Sarjan Barkati
Sarjan Barkati (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a significant development ahead of the much anticipated Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, jailed cleric Sarjan Barkati, the face of the 2016 agitation in the aftermath of the killing of flamboyant militant commander Burhan Wani, will contest the upcoming polls from south Kashmir's Shopian as an independent candidate, family sources said.

Barkati and his wife are lodged in jail since August last year in an alleged terror-funding case. Sources told ETV Bharat that Barkati's daughter will file his nomination on his behalf from Zainpora assembly seat of Shopian scheduled to go to polls in the first phase on September 18, at the DC Office today. Today is the last day for filing the nominations for the first phase.

Sources said that Barkati's daughter will spearhead the election campaign, taking cue from jailed MP, Er Rashid, who too is facing terror charges. Rashid's son Abrar had led the campaign on behalf of his father Rashid during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Rashid, in a dramatic turn of events, emerged victorious defeating his nearest rival and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

The Zainpora assembly constituency, formed after the Jammu and Kashmir delimitation and erstwhile Wachi constituency, has emerged as a PDP bastion in recent years represented by PDP's Aijaz Mir. Mir, who was sidelined from the seat by the PDP, is also contesting as an Indendent candidate. PDP President, who is herself sitting out in the upcoming assembly polls, has fielded her long time confidante Ghulam Mohiuddun Wani from the seat leaving Mir dejected. The National Conference has fielded Showkat Hussain Ganie from the Zainpora assembly constituency.

Barkati, who was the face of the 2016 agitation after the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani on August 8 that year, was arrested on October 1, 2016 and was released in October 2020. He was rearrested by the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency in August last year in a terror funding case followed by the arrest of his wife in the case.

  1. Read more: NC, Congress Announce First-Phase Candidates for J&K Assembly Elections 2024
  2. Omar, Mehbooba Welcome Jammat Leaders Contesting Assembly Elections As Independents

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a significant development ahead of the much anticipated Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, jailed cleric Sarjan Barkati, the face of the 2016 agitation in the aftermath of the killing of flamboyant militant commander Burhan Wani, will contest the upcoming polls from south Kashmir's Shopian as an independent candidate, family sources said.

Barkati and his wife are lodged in jail since August last year in an alleged terror-funding case. Sources told ETV Bharat that Barkati's daughter will file his nomination on his behalf from Zainpora assembly seat of Shopian scheduled to go to polls in the first phase on September 18, at the DC Office today. Today is the last day for filing the nominations for the first phase.

Sources said that Barkati's daughter will spearhead the election campaign, taking cue from jailed MP, Er Rashid, who too is facing terror charges. Rashid's son Abrar had led the campaign on behalf of his father Rashid during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Rashid, in a dramatic turn of events, emerged victorious defeating his nearest rival and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

The Zainpora assembly constituency, formed after the Jammu and Kashmir delimitation and erstwhile Wachi constituency, has emerged as a PDP bastion in recent years represented by PDP's Aijaz Mir. Mir, who was sidelined from the seat by the PDP, is also contesting as an Indendent candidate. PDP President, who is herself sitting out in the upcoming assembly polls, has fielded her long time confidante Ghulam Mohiuddun Wani from the seat leaving Mir dejected. The National Conference has fielded Showkat Hussain Ganie from the Zainpora assembly constituency.

Barkati, who was the face of the 2016 agitation after the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani on August 8 that year, was arrested on October 1, 2016 and was released in October 2020. He was rearrested by the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency in August last year in a terror funding case followed by the arrest of his wife in the case.

  1. Read more: NC, Congress Announce First-Phase Candidates for J&K Assembly Elections 2024
  2. Omar, Mehbooba Welcome Jammat Leaders Contesting Assembly Elections As Independents

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SARJAN BARKATISARJAN BARKATI NOMINATIONSARJAN BARKATI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSARJAN BARKATI ASSEMBLY SEATJK ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.