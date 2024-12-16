ETV Bharat / bharat

Jailed Bangla Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das's Lawyer Rabindra Ghosh In Kolkata For Treatment

Kolkata: Rabindra Ghosh, a prominent Bangladeshi lawyer defending jailed Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, is currently in Barrackpore near Kolkata for medical treatment, his son said on Monday. Ghosh, accompanied by his wife, arrived in India on Sunday evening and is staying with his son Rahul Ghosh, who has been residing in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal for several years.

"My father arrived with my mother last evening and is currently living with us. He met with an accident three years ago, and for treatment, he frequently visits India," Rahul Ghosh told PTI. Rahul expressed concerns about his father's safety and urged him to remain in India for some time.

"I have requested my father not to return to Bangladesh and to stay here with us for a while. But he is adamant and wants to go back as he is determined to fight the case of Chinmoy Das Prabhu. We are deeply worried about his safety," he said. Rahul, who has been brought up in India, stays in Barrackpore with his wife and children.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested earlier this month at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while travelling to Chattogram for a rally. He was denied bail and sent to jail till January 2 by a court in Bangladesh.