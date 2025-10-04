ETV Bharat / bharat

Jailed AAP MLA Mehraj Malik To Seek High Court Nod To Attend Jammu Kashmir Assembly

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: As the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session is all set to begin on October 23, the legal team of incarcerated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Doda, Mehraj Malik, is preparing an application to file in the High Court seeking approval for his participation in the session.

In a day or two, the legal team of Malik will apply to the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, seeking a hearing.

Talking to ETV Bharat, personal assistant of the MLA, Amir Malik, said, “In a day or two, we are hopeful to apply to the High Court to seek a hearing for MLA Doda's permission to attend the Assembly session. If the application is accepted, then it will be carried forward; otherwise, during the October 14 hearing, we will be raising the issue in the High Court as well.”

The legal team of Malik has decided this after Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, on Friday, said that the court will have to allow Mehraj Malik for his participation in the upcoming Assembly session.

Malik's team is also taking a cue from Member of Parliament (MP) from Baramulla, Engineer Rashid, in the case of getting permission to attend the monsoon session of the Parliament.