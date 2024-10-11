Jailbreak During Durga Puja: Five Undertrial Prisoners Escape from Morigaon District Jail

Morigaon: In a shocking incident amid the Durga Puja festivities, five undertrial prisoners escaped from the Morigaon district jail, according to the police. The individuals, who were in judicial custody for cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, executed their daring escape on Thursday night.

Authorities concerned revealed that the prisoners scaled a 20-foot high wall using makeshift tools, including bedsheets, blankets and other garments to create a rope. A search operation is currently underway to nab undertrial prisoners.

BJP MLA from Morigaon, Ramakanta Deuri, expressed deep concern over the jailbreak, calling for a thorough investigation. He emphasised that jail officials and guards should face consequences if found negligent in their duties.

