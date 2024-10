ETV Bharat / bharat

'Jai Mata Di!' PM Modi, Shah Extend Wishes to Citizens on the Occasion of Navratri

"On the first day of Navratri, I pray to Maa Shailputri with folded hands! May everyone be blessed by her grace. This prayer to the Goddess is for all of you," he wrote on X.

"I wish all my countrymen a very Happy Navratri. May this holy festival dedicated to Shakti Vandana prove to be auspicious for everyone. Jai Mata Di!" PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to fellow Indians on the first day of Navratri, wishing everyone an "auspicious" festival.

Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his wishes to his fellow Indians, praying for the "welfare, happiness and peace" of the world on the auspicious occasion.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the sacred festival of Navratri. Navratri is a great festival of worship of Shakti, the accumulation of spiritual energy and worship of nine forms of Ma Ambe, the mother of the universe. I pray to Ma Durga for the welfare, happiness and peace of the entire world," Amit Shah wrote in a post on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his wishes with the public in a post on X, expressing hopes for "happiness, peace, and prosperity" for his fellow countrymen.

"Wishing all devotees and residents of the state a heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the sacred festival of worshipping Adi Shakti Maa Durga, 'Sharadiya Navratri'! May Maa Bhagwati bless everyone's life with happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health. This is my prayer," CM Yogi wrote in a post on X.

Temples across the country witnessed a surge of devotees coming together to celebrate the first day of the nine-day festival dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolizing various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.