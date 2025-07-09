IAF Jaguar Fighter Aircraft Crashes In Rajasthan's Churu, 2nd Such Incident In 3 Months

Churu: A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Churu district in Rajasthan on Wednesday afternoon, defence sources said.

The plane crashed in Bhanuda village located in Ratangarh area of ​​the district. According to preliminary information, a body has also been recovered from the accident site. However, it is not yet clear whether this body is of the pilot or of some other person.

IAF Jaguar Fighter Aircraft Crashes In Rajasthan's Churu (ETV Bharat)

Churu District Collector Abhishek Surana and Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav have left for the spot. Collector Surana confirmed that he has received information about the plane crash and he is going to the spot with the entire team. He said that detailed information related to this accident can be given only after reaching the spot.

A huge crowd of villagers meanwhile gathered at the site of the incident, due to which police force is also being deployed to control the situation. At present, the administration has cordoned off the spot and no unauthorized person is being allowed to go there. The army and related agencies will investigate the circumstances under which the plane crashed. So far no official statement has come in this regard.

Second Jaguar To Crash In 3 months

Wednesday's crash is the second such incident in three months. On April 2, a Jaguar fighter jet crashed at a village near Jamnagar IAF station in Gujarat in which one of the pilots was killed and another suffered injuries.

The Indian Air Force had ordered an inquiry after the crash. In a statement, the IAF then said the pilots, who were on a night mission, experienced a "technical malfunction" in the aircraft before the crash.

"An IAF Jaguar two seater aircraft airborne from Jamnagar airfield crashed during a night mission. The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population," the statement said.