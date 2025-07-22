ETV Bharat / bharat

Dhankhar Joins Rare Club Of Mid-Term Vice Presidents - A Constitutional Turning Point

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar during a meeting with floor leaders of various political parties at Parliament House, in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has set in motion a constitutional and political transition that will unfold over the coming weeks. With his departure now official, the process to elect a new Vice President - India’s second-highest constitutional office - will begin under Article 66 of the Constitution.

Until that election is concluded, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha will step in to discharge the Vice President’s parliamentary duties, including presiding over proceedings in the Upper House. However, this temporary arrangement does not confer the title of Acting Vice President or grant broader constitutional authority beyond the chairmanship of the Rajya Sabha.

Under the Constitution, the Election Commission must fill the vacancy “as soon as possible,” typically within six months. The new Vice President, once elected, will serve a full five-year term rather than simply completing the remainder of Dhankhar’s tenure, says Supreme Court lawyer Pradeep Yadav.

Meanwhile, Dhankhar is not expected to continue in office in any capacity. Once the resignation takes effect - submitted formally to the President under Article 67(a) - the role is vacated, and no provision allows for an interim return unless elected afresh.

This interregnum in the Rajya Sabha leadership comes at a politically charged moment, coinciding with the Monsoon Session, when legislative activity is traditionally intense. Dhankhar’s absence removes a vocal and combative figure from the Upper House, potentially altering the tone of parliamentary engagement.

The Deputy Chairman, though institutionally competent, may adopt a more restrained posture as compared to Dhankhar’s assertive style. As the government weighs its choice of successor, the nomination will reflect not just strategic calculations ahead of the 2026 general elections but also the desired tenor of parliamentary discourse.

For the Opposition, this window offers a brief pause to recalibrate tactics and potentially advocate for a less partisan figure in the constitutional role. The outcome of the Vice Presidential election - and its immediate impact on the functioning of the Rajya Sabha - will carry lasting implications for both governance and the choreography of Indian democracy.

In the interim, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha will assume responsibility for presiding over proceedings in the Upper House. However, this is a procedural arrangement and does not elevate the Deputy Chairman to the status of Acting Vice President.