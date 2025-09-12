ETV Bharat / bharat

Jagdeep Dhankhar Makes First Public Appearance Since Resignation, Attends Radhakrishnan's Swearing-In

Among others present on the occasion were Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav.

He was present on the occasion along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar and was seated next to former VP Venkaiah Naidu. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and former VP Hamid Ansari were also seated in the same row.

New Delhi: In his first public appearance after resignation two months ago, former Vice President (VP) Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday attended the swearing-in ceremony of his successor, CP Radhakrishnan at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Radhakrishnan, who took over as the 15th VP of India.

Earlier, Dhankhar had greeted Radhakrishnan on his victory. In a letter to his successor, Dhankhar said, "Your elevation to this august office reflects the trust and confidence of the representatives of our nation." He also said that under Radhakrishnan's stewardship, the office would "certainly attain greater veneration and glory."

On July 21, Dhankhar had resigned citing health grounds, two years ahead of the end of his tenure, which was scheduled on August 10, 2027. His sudden resignation triggered a political furore with the Congress alleging that he was forced to take the step for following the rule book. As per the grand old party, his decision to admit the notice to remove Justice Shekhar Varma and the one against Justice Yashwant Varma left Dhankhar with two options, either withdraw his order or resign. Dhankhar chose the second option, Congress leaders alleged.

Dhankhar's resignation set the stage for fresh VP election that was held three days ago.