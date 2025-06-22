Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Ahmedabad Police To Use AI For Public Safety And Effective Crowd Control

Ahmedabad: As Ahmedabad gears up for grand Rath Yatra celebrations in the city, Police and city's Crime Branch are using artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen security measures and ensure effective crowd control during the chariot procession.

Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad is one of Gujarat's biggest religious events and this time authorities are anticipating congregation of a large number of devotees.

Ahmedabad Crime Branch DCP Ajit Rajya said his team is working round the clock to ensure conduct of the 148th Rath Yatra smoothly and peacefully. "From the start of the Yatra till return of sibling deities back to the temple, the Crime Branch will be responsible for maintaining law and order," he said.

Highlighting the preparedness, the DCP said police have taken preventive steps by cracking down on people with criminal backgrounds. "Several history-sheeters and suspects in weapons cases have been arrested and sent to jail ahead of the mega event," Rajya added.

This year, the Crime Branch is also collaborating with young tech innovators from AI startups for better management of the entire event. "These tech innovators have developed AI tools that can help prevent stampedes and detect unusual crowd movement on a real-time basis. Police officials recently held a demo session with these startups, where technologies such as live video analysis and head-count estimation were showcased," he said.

Explaining how AI will be put to use during the Yatra, DCP Rajya said, "AI-based systems can read number plates, count people passing through a specific area, and monitor crowd density using footage from CCTV and drone cameras placed at strategic points. Based on this data, we can immediately detect any unusual activity or overcrowding and act accordingly."

The senior official further said, "The entire Rath Yatra route will be under real-time surveillance via a network of cameras, and if any suspicious activity is noticed, our response will be immediate."