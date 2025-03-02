Jadavpur University Brawl: Former Student Arrested For Torching Trinamool's Academic Wing Office

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police arrested a former student of Jadavpur University from a rented flat in Bijoygarh area in southern part of city late on Saturday on the charge of vandalising the office of Trinamool's academic wing office on the university campus, which was witness to the ruckus over the demand of the election of student union in which state education minister Bratya Basu was heckled.

Muhammad Sahil Ali, a resident of the Mohammed Bazar area in Birbhum who works as an employee of an I-T firm, was produced in the court, which granted police custody till March 12, commissioner Manoj Verma said.

Basu was present at the conference of West Bengal College & University Professors' Association (WBCUPA) on Saturday, which was convened inside the campus when Leftist students started protesting and blocked the minister's car.

The windscreen of the car was smashed by protesters, and two of the agitators were injured, one of them seriously, when the tire of one of the vehicles in his convoy grazed past them. Arson and rampage followed, in which the room designated for the education coordinator on the campus was torched and set afire.

The university's officiating vice-chancellor, Bhaskar Gupta, was allegedly verbally abused by a section of the protesting students when he visited one of the injured, Indranuj Roy, at a nearby private medical college and hospital, accusing him of doing nothing to address issues like holding union polls.

The ruling Trinamool Congress's Shiksha Cell office on the campus, which was set ablaze by angry protesters after the minister's convoy left the university, bore telltale signs of rampage as gutted festoons, chairs and other articles were seen lying in a heap outside the room. In the evening, there was a gherao in front of Tollygaunge Police station, and a rally was taken out by Trinamool.

Verma said seven cases had been lodged, of which two were by the police. Ali will be grilled in custody to know why, being a former student, he entered the campus on Saturday and whether he was involved in student politics during his tenure at the university.

Investigators believe that Ali will reveal many truths behind the incident. "We are looking into whether this was a spontaneous event or there were some other causes behind it," Roopesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police, said.

On Sunday, an uneasy calm prevailed on the campus as security has been beefed up to thwart further incidents. A university official said a forensic team is expected to visit the campus during the day.

Meanwhile, Abhinab Basu, the SFI member who was also in the brawl, has a unique story that alludes to the meaning of his name.

A resident of Howrah's Sankrail, his father, Amrita Basu, is the president of Sankrail Block Trinamool Congress, while the son believes in the Leftist ideology.

However, Amrita said he has no connection with Abhinab due to an ideological clash, and if the latter is found guilty, he should be brought to justice.