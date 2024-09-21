Tirupati Prasadam Row: Shankaracharya Alleges Conspiracy To Taint Hinduism, Demands Removal Of Govt Control On Big Temples

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the Tirupati Balaji prasadam row, Jyotir Math Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand has strongly condemned the sacrilege and demanded freeing the big temples from the clutches of government machinery.

He said for five years, when the Prasadsam made of impure material was going to the temple what was the government and its intelligence doing? He threatened to approach the court if the government didn’t step back from administering temples and vouched for the temple administration to be in the hands of the religious leaders to avert such sacrilegious acts.

“The incident that happened in Tirupati is very unfortunate. Even after 77 years of independence, Hindus have not been able to take control of their temples. After this incident, legal experts will be consulted and if needed, we will approach the court and demand for ending government control over big temples,” the Shankaracharya said.

He alleged that there is a conspiracy of the former government of Andhra Pradesh in this case. They deliberately wanted to corrupt the Hindu religion, so they did this. After this incident, he is taking out a yatra across the country to end cow slaughter so that those who kill cows do not sell the fats.

Serious negligence has come to light in the Laddus offered as prasadam in the world-famous Tirupati Balaji Temple. A laboratory in Gujarat has claimed the use of animal fat and fish oil along with ghee to make laddus. After this, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous government of committing a ‘grievous sin’ by hurting the sentiments of devotees and messing with their religion.

“The way irregularities happened in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, there is a high probability of the same thing happening at Badrinath and Kedarnath. Because there also, the government is going to make recruitments through its control. Nothing can be said about who gets recruited in the future and there is also a question of how much he understands the religious place,” Avimukteshwaranand said.

The Shankaracharya is on a visit to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, followed by Shridham from where he will take out a national yatra for cow protection.