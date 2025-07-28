Jabalpur Potter’s Son Becomes Scientist At BARC

Jabalpur: A potter’s son has become an inspiration for many by getting selected as a scientist with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). Ajay Chakrawarti has proven that hard work can overcome any adversity and lack of resources.
His parents sell earthenware on the roadside in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. His mother never went to school while his father is only class 12 pass.
Ajay from Prajapati Samaj Basti opposite Gada police station, whose residents have been making clay utensils since the Gondwana era. Even today hundreds of families earn their livelihood from the craft.
His father Bihari Lal Chakrawarti is also among people who earn their livelihood through this craft. His wife Guddi Bai and elder son Jeetendra assist him.
Guddi Bai moves from one locality to another carrying clay utensils and pots on her head to sell them while Bihari and Jeetendra manage the roadside stall. The couple has tried their best to provide good education to their wards.
Their elder daughter had cleared a bank exam two years back and is working with Gramin Vikas Bank at Shahdol.
Meanwhile Ajay has cracked the exam for recruitment as a junior scientist at BARC after completing his post graduation in chemistry. He has been selected in the one-year Orientation Course in Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES), 2025 of BARC Training School
Having studied in a local school till Class 8, he had passed his Class 12 from Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Hindi medium. Academically bright from the beginning, he secured 97.4 percent in Class 10 and had ranked ninth in Madhya Pradesh.
He could not pursue engineering as he failed to get selected into an Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). So, he graduated from a local science college and then cracked the entrance exam for post graduation at IIT Bombay and obtained 19th rank.
Thereafter he cleared the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) with an All India Rank of 10 and cleared the interview for junior scientist at BARC.
“I obtained 10th rank in the country in GATE in chemistry. I also obtained third rank in the CSIR NET (Chemistry) exam. Besides being selected at BARC I was also selected as Grade B scientist with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), “ Ajay said.
His brother Jeetendra, also a science graduate said, “The atmosphere in our locality is not conducive for studying. There is a lot of crime in the area and it is difficult to pursue academics."
Proud of his son's achievement, Ajay’s father said, “Nobody from our community has acquired such posts. My daughter is a bank manager and son is a scientist.”
Ajay pointed out that government scholarships helped him a lot, right from the time he cleared his matriculation examination.
