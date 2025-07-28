ETV Bharat / bharat

Jabalpur Potter’s Son Becomes Scientist At BARC

Jabalpur: A potter’s son has become an inspiration for many by getting selected as a scientist with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). Ajay Chakrawarti has proven that hard work can overcome any adversity and lack of resources.

His parents sell earthenware on the roadside in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. His mother never went to school while his father is only class 12 pass.

Ajay from Prajapati Samaj Basti opposite Gada police station, whose residents have been making clay utensils since the Gondwana era. Even today hundreds of families earn their livelihood from the craft.

His father Bihari Lal Chakrawarti is also among people who earn their livelihood through this craft. His wife Guddi Bai and elder son Jeetendra assist him.

Guddi Bai moves from one locality to another carrying clay utensils and pots on her head to sell them while Bihari and Jeetendra manage the roadside stall. The couple has tried their best to provide good education to their wards.

Their elder daughter had cleared a bank exam two years back and is working with Gramin Vikas Bank at Shahdol.

Meanwhile Ajay has cracked the exam for recruitment as a junior scientist at BARC after completing his post graduation in chemistry. He has been selected in the one-year Orientation Course in Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES), 2025 of BARC Training School