Jabalpur Maheshwari Samaj's Mission: 100 IAS-IPS Officers From The Community By 2030

Jabalpur: At a time when most social organisations engage themselves in religious or cultural activities, the Maheshwari Samaj in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur is making a difference by transforming lives and career of its members through education and welfare initiatives.
The Maheswari Samaj (MS) is now moving forward with a target of producing over 100 IAS and IPS officers from the community by 2030, with an aim to inspire more youths to serve the nation and contribute to the society.
Organisation Bearing Education Expenses Of Meritorious Students
Sharad Kabra, Jabalpur District President of Maheshwari Samaj, said, "We have implemented a special scheme for promising children. Under this initiative, Maheshwari Samaj is empowering youths of the community across India by helping them physically, mentally and financially as well, to make them capable enough to pass the prestigious UPSC exams."
Maheshwari Samaj member Navneet Maheshwari said, "We send such children to the best coaching institutes of the country. There we arrange for their food, accommodation and other necessities."
"Traditionally a business-oriented community, the Maheshwari Samaj members are equipped with leadership qualities and we believe their risk-taking ability is more than that of ordinary people. Persons with these abilities are big benefit for the society," added Navneet Maheshwari.
100+ IAS-IPS Officers By 2030
Navneet Maheshwari asserted, "Along with business, Maheshwari Samaj is ahead in education as well. Children of the community are posted as doctors, engineers and chartered accountants. Now the community has realised that one can serve the society by becoming an IAS and IPS officer. Therefore, Maheshwari Samaj has set a target of helping at least 100 youths get into the Indian Civil Services."
The Maheshwari Samaj is also helping the unemployed youth who are keen on starting business ventures by providing loan of up to Rs 5 lakh. “These loans have helped many young people set up their businesses, and we extend support to them even during tough times when there is a crisis to repay the loan,” Kabra said.
Widows, Patients Get Monetary Assistance
The Maheshwari Samaj provides a monthly assistance of Rs 3500 to the widow and destitute women of the community. This money is transferred to their bank accounts every month. Sharad Kabra said, "When I was young, the allowance was Rs 300 per month, which was being delivered to destitute women through money order. This process continues even today, but now money is transferred directly to bank accounts."
In case of medical emergencies, Maheshwari Samaj provides financial assistance as soon as a member is admitted to the hospital. For this, a special fund is being maintained, Kabra said.
Rs 51,000 On Having A Third Child
The population of Maheshwari community across India has reportedly declined from around 21 lakh to 7.50 lakh now. "As per government policy, people started having fewer children in last few years. To address the issue, the organisation is offering Rs 51,000 to families who have a third child," Kabra explained.
"Funding these initiatives requires money. The Maheshwari community of Madhya Pradesh has formed Maheshwari Charitable Trust to receive donations from community members, especially from those who have excelled in business. Only the interest generated from the donations are used for welfare activities and other social works. New donations add to the resources every year," he said.
Kabra further claimed that the contribution of businessmen of Maheshwari community in the total GDP of the country is nearly 20%.
History Of Maheshwari Marwari Community
The word Maheshwari has originated from Lord Mahesh. Originally from the Marwar region of Rajasthan, the Maheshwari Samaj has a rich history in business and trade. The Marwari community left Rajasthan centuries ago, and has now established their bases across India, becoming one of country’s most prosperous communities.