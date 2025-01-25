ETV Bharat / bharat

Jabalpur Maheshwari Samaj's Mission: 100 IAS-IPS Officers From The Community By 2030

Jabalpur: At a time when most social organisations engage themselves in religious or cultural activities, the Maheshwari Samaj in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur is making a difference by transforming lives and career of its members through education and welfare initiatives.

The Maheswari Samaj (MS) is now moving forward with a target of producing over 100 IAS and IPS officers from the community by 2030, with an aim to inspire more youths to serve the nation and contribute to the society.

Organisation Bearing Education Expenses Of Meritorious Students

Sharad Kabra, Jabalpur District President of Maheshwari Samaj, said, "We have implemented a special scheme for promising children. Under this initiative, Maheshwari Samaj is empowering youths of the community across India by helping them physically, mentally and financially as well, to make them capable enough to pass the prestigious UPSC exams."

Maheshwari Samaj member Navneet Maheshwari said, "We send such children to the best coaching institutes of the country. There we arrange for their food, accommodation and other necessities."

"Traditionally a business-oriented community, the Maheshwari Samaj members are equipped with leadership qualities and we believe their risk-taking ability is more than that of ordinary people. Persons with these abilities are big benefit for the society," added Navneet Maheshwari.

100+ IAS-IPS Officers By 2030

Navneet Maheshwari asserted, "Along with business, Maheshwari Samaj is ahead in education as well. Children of the community are posted as doctors, engineers and chartered accountants. Now the community has realised that one can serve the society by becoming an IAS and IPS officer. Therefore, Maheshwari Samaj has set a target of helping at least 100 youths get into the Indian Civil Services."

The Maheshwari Samaj is also helping the unemployed youth who are keen on starting business ventures by providing loan of up to Rs 5 lakh. “These loans have helped many young people set up their businesses, and we extend support to them even during tough times when there is a crisis to repay the loan,” Kabra said.