Jabalpur: One Woman Dead in Blast during Gas Pipeline Testing at Hotel; 7 Injured

Jabalpur: A massive blast took place in a luxury hotel in Jabalpur on Saturday. A woman died and 7 people were injured in the accident. Police say that the blast occurred due to gas leakage in the pipeline. The injured have been admitted to the Medical College Hospital. Three police teams have reached the spot and are investigating the matter.

There is a possibility of more workers being buried under the debris that resulted after the blast. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed shock and grief over the incident.

According to officials, a hotel is being built on Tilwara Ghat Road in Jabalpur. The construction of this five star category hotel, being built at a cost of several crores, is in its final stages. The blast took place when the gas pipeline was being tested in the hotel, which is to be installed in the kitchen, a police official said.

It is being said that cylinders were kept downstairs, gas was being sent up through a pipeline. The gas was said to have leaked from this pipeline and it caught a spark that came out from somewhere. Jabalpur Police's bomb squad team and fire brigade vehicles have reached the spot.

CM Mohan Yadav in a post on 'X' said, "A massive fire has been reported during gas pipeline testing in the kitchen of the under-construction ITC Hotel in Jabalpur. Providing better treatment to the injured in this tragic incident is our priority. The district administration has been directed to make proper medical arrangements. Unfortunately, a woman has died untimely in the incident, my condolences to the bereaved family. Financial assistance of ₹4 lakh will be provided to the family of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Vishvaanudan and ₹50-₹50 thousand to the injured. The district administration should ensure that such incidents do not recur. Also, the hotel operators should strictly follow the prescribed norms."