Intercaste Marriage Proposal Rocks Jabalpur As Hindu Outfits Call For Shut Down

A lower caste boy and an upper caste girl who work at a private firm in Indore approached Madhya Pradesh HC appealing for security.

Members of the Hindu outfits take to the streets in Sirohi
Members of the Hindu outfits take to the streets in Sirohi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jabalpur: A ruckus erupted in Sihora of Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh after a youth of lower caste proposed to marry an upper caste Hindu girl from Indore. The duo works in a private organisation in Indore. In a video, the girl said she was feeling unsafe and sought security from the administration. "I am in trouble because of the Hindu leaders and my life is in danger. I was harassed," she narrated in the video.

The matter landed in Madhya Pradesh High Court which is set to hear it on Tuesday. The Hindu outfits have closed down Sihora in protest.

Telangana MLA and Hindu leader T Raja appealed to Hindu outfits to come forward and intervene in the matter. In response, the outfits called a complete shutdown of Sihora. A large number of localities thronged the streets and the administration has made the necessary security arrangements.

Jabalpur's Hindu leader Atul Jaiswani said he was against this marriage and would oppose it.

Meanwhile, the youths, in preparation for marriage, reached the court of Justice Vishal Dhagat in the Jabalpur High Court, which asked other lawyers to vacate the court so that only the appellants, their lawyer and police could be present.

