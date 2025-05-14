Madhya Pradesh HC Orders FIR Against Minister Vijay Shah For Controversial Statement On Colonel Sofia Qureshi

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered an FIR against Minister Vijay Shah for his alleged controversial statement on Colonel Sofia Qureshi in a public meeting recently. The High Court division bench consisting of Justice Atul Shridharan and Justice Anuradha Shukla has taken cognizance of the minister's controversial statement.

Hearing the petition, instructions have been given to register an FIR against him within 4 hours. The division bench has directed the police department to file the FIR by 6 pm. Minister Vijay Shah had allegedly made a controversial statement, calling Colonel Sofia the 'sister of terrorists' at the public meeting.

Politics has heated up after Minister Vijay Shah's statement on Sofia Qureshi. Congress has started a campaign against him in every city. Seeing the controversy growing over the statement, Vijay Shah said in his clarification that "The way our Prime Minister has replied to those who destroyed her vermilion. Do not see my speech in that context. Those who are seeing my speech in a different context, I want to tell them that it is not in this context."

This statement of Minister Vijay Shah has come at a time when the whole country is proud of its daughter. Sofia Qureshi has received her primary education from Naugaon in Chhatarpur district. Sofia Qureshi's brother Bunty Suleman says, "Sofia is my sister but before that she is the daughter of the whole country. PM Narendra Modi himself should take cognizance of the statement given by the Madhya Pradesh minister."

Congress has taken serious note Minister Vijay Shah's derogatory remarks on Colonel Sofia. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said, "Minister Vijay Shah's statement on the top army officer is not only shameful, but it is an insult to both the army and women. He should resign immediately."