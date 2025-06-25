Jabalpur Army Museum Showcases Weapons Including 'Vanity Bag' Pistols Weighing Just 86 gms

Vishwajit Singh

Jabalpur: The Army Ordinance Corps Museum in the Material Management College in Jabalpur has a rare collection of about 2000 types of arms, ammunition and weapons used in wars in the past.

But above everything else, the museum has a treasured collection of small arms and pistols used by army personnel, women spies and secret agents during the First World War.

Most of these exhibits were preserved by the British Army and later handed over to the Indian Army.

Army officer Vishal Chopra who is in charge of the museum said: "We have some historical vanity bag pistols in this museum. Vanity bag pistols are very small. They can be easily kept in a woman's purse. It is very easy to use them in clandestine operations. They are very small and light.”

The army officer referred to the story Mata Hari or Margaretha Zelle - a Dutch lady known for her promiscuous behaviour and captivating beauty. Mata Hari faced a firing squad in France in 1917, as the French suspected her to be spying for Germany.

These small weapons were believed to be handy for use in self-defence or in secret assassination bids or for espionage activities.

However, the pistol museum of the Indian Army in Jabalpur is a wonderful attraction. There is a small pistol whose length is mere 10 centimetres and a bullet can be fired from it. It is a single shot weapon.

There is another pistol whose weight is less than a mobile phone. It is a very beautiful pistol on has a pearl fitted hood attached to it. Another pistol – a small arm which has beautiful wood carvings on it. One of the pistols on display was made in 1880. Its weight is only 86 grams.

The exhibits till now has been kept beyond public view but would be soon thrown open for periodic viewing, said the Army Officer.

Every gun kept in the AOC Museum has a story. It has been used in some important war. There is a reason behind its making and every gun is a masterpiece, says the army officer.

“Here one can trace the development of weapons in the last 200 years for historical research and study,” Vishal Chopra said.

However, there is a parallel to this small arms collection in the Kolkata Police Museum where there is a collection of arms and ammunition used by revolutionaries during India’s freedom movement, including pen pistols.

The museum displays a pen pistol made in Pakistan and also a cane stick gun.

However, the Jabalpur AOC Museum of the Indian Army was established in 1926 by the British army who had preserved thousands of guns as unique collections of weapons found all over the world.

It has a collection of weapons related to every technology, from early daggers and swords to modern missiles. There are also some such historical weapons in this, which have been used in some of the biggest battles of the world.